CCI probe | Flipkart, Amazon present arguments in Karnataka HC; hearing to continue on June 22

Flipkart challenged a single-judge order which allowed the Competition Commission of India to conduct a probe related to unfair trade practices.

Walmart-owned Flipkart on June 21 told the division bench of the Karnataka High Court that the complainant's claims against the company under Section 3(4) of the Competition Act did not apply in the current case.

Arguing for Flipkart, senior advocate Harsh Salve said the company has stated on multiple occasions that WS Retail (once claimed to be one of the largest vendors of Flipkart) is no longer a seller on the marketplace.

Alleging that in the due process a lot of information has been merged, he also argued that the authorities should have done separate enquiries for Amazon and Flipkart.

"They should have conducted the enquiry separately for us and Amazon... messed up facts. The trouble is there has been some serious mixing up of facts between the two of us," he added.

According to Salve, Flipkart was not part of the production chain and there was no scope for a vertical agreement with the seller.

Flipkart challenged a single-judge order which allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to conduct a probe related to unfair trade practices against the e-commerce giant and rival Amazon.

Marketplaces are alleged to be having a preferred vendor model which favours a select set of merchants.

As per the claims, the sellers sell below cost and the marketplaces bail term for doing so.

However, according to senior advocate Gopal Subramanium who was arguing for Amazon, there isn't a single incident to substantiate this claim as it is only the seller that decides the price of a product.

The matter was heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy. The hearing will continue on June 23.