CCI order an unfair imposition, rival apps not restricted: Google to NCLAT

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said it will start day-to-day hearing of the matter from February 23, the next date of hearing.

The appellate tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Google against Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by the fair trade regulator CCI for abusing its dominant position in relation to Android mobile devices.

Tech giant Google on Friday submitted before the NCLAT that there was "unfair imposition" by the competition watchdog CCI over its mobile app distribution agreement with device makers as it does not restrict from installing other apps, including that of rivals.

Google while arguing its matter before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said that the placement of its apps on devices through pre-installation under MADA (Mobile Application Distribution Agreement) is not "unfair" as there is no restriction from installing other apps and enough space is available for them.

