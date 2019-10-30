App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI okays Hyundai, Kia's stake buy in ANI Technologies, Ola Electric

As per a notice, the transaction pertains to the acquisition of minority equity stake in ANI Technologies and Ola Electric by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of shares by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors in ANI Technologies and Ola Electric.

Fair trade regulator in a tweet said it "approves acquisition of shares in ANI Technologies and OLA Electric by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors subject to compliance of modifications."

"The Commission approved the proposed combination subject to the carrying of modifications proposed by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

The proposed transaction does not give rise to any competition concerns, it added.

In India, ANI Technologies provides radio taxi services under the name of Ola. Further, ANI Technologies, through its subsidiary Ola Fleet Technologies, is engaged in operational leasing.

Ola Electric provides charging infrastructure services for electric vehicles in India.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Auto #Competition Commission of India #Hyundai Motor #Kia #Ola #Technology

