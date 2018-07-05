App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

CCI launches online guidance system for merger and acquisitions

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission today launched an online guidance system on merger and acquisitions rules in order to simplify compliance requirements.

The online guidance system has been launched as part of the fair trade watchdog's outreach initiatives and measures to simplify compliance requirements regarding combinations, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a statement.

This application envisages a staged process to guide the stakeholders in determining whether a merger or acquisition is notifiable to CCI.

Supplementing the government's vision for e-governance and digital India programme, the CCI has launched "an online guidance system for determining notifiability of merger & acquisitions (combinations) in terms of the Competition Act".

The guidance system has been named as 'Do It Yourself (DIY): A notifiability check for mergers & acquisitions under the Competition Act, 2002".

The interactive online application has been developed based on relevant provisions of the Competition Act.
