CCI instructs Linde and Praxair to sell India assets before merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked industrial gases firms Linde AG and Praxair Inc to sell off parts of their assets in India before their $80 billion global merger to protect the interest of local players in the space, reported Livemint.

The fair trade watchdog has cleared the merger subject to the asset sale by the two companies. This will help to keep in check the impact on the competition here resulting from the merger, the CCI said in a statement.

The regulator investigated the deal and said it could have an adverse effect on some markets in India, which can be avoided if the transaction of the companies is modified.

“The remedies ordered by the Commission aim to eliminate the substantial overlap in terms of presence of the Parties in the affected regions and for establishment of independent competitors or strengthening of the existing competitors by ensuring that they have an integrated presence in markets for industrial gases encompassing tonnage, bulk and cylinder businesses,” the statement read.

Linde India has been ordered to sell its entire shareholding in Bellary Oxygen Company, which is its joint venture with Inox Air Products. The Munich-based company also has an on-site plant in Bellary and Karnataka, as well as two cylinder filling stations at Hyderabad and Chennai.

Connecticut-based Praxair will be required to sell off three on-site plans located in Jamshedpur and two cylinder filling stations in Asansol and Kolkata. The companies have to sell these off to independent entities, CCI said.

The US Federal Trade Commission has asked for similar measures ahead of the merger of these companies. Linde Group said, “Based on additional feedback from anti-trust authorities, it is not expected that the revenue threshold for the divestiture commitments will be exceeded. Linde and Praxair remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements.”