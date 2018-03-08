CCI imposes Rs 54 cr penalty on Jet, SpiceJet, IndiGo for fixing fuel surcharge

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of over Rs 54 crore on Jet Airways, SpiceJet and IndiGo for fixing fuel surcharge, after the Express Industry Council of India lodged a cartelisation complaint, reported Business Standard.

A penalty of Rs 39.8 crore has been levied on Jet Airways, Rs 9.45 crore on IndiGo and Rs 5.1 crore on SpiceJet.

“Considering the financial position of the airlines and noting that fuel surcharge constitutes 20-30 percent of cargo revenue, penalty was imposed by the CCI at 3 percent of their average relevant turnover of the last three financial years,” the CCI said.

The airlines told CCI there was only one instance where four players changed the fuel surcharge at the same time, justifying that the move was due to an increase in aviation turbine fuel prices.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet and IndiGo did not respond to the querries.

The Compat, on April 18, had set aside the Rs 258 crore fine on Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet and directed the regulator reinvestigate the case as it felt that the commission had failed to cite reasons for disagreement with DG report.

In November 2015, the CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 151.69 crore has been imposed on Jet Airways, the fines slapped on InterGlobe and SpiceJet are Rs 63.74 crore and Rs 42.48 crore, respectively. The fine corresponded to 1% of the annual revenue of the companies.