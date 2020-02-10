App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI imposed Rs 840 cr fine on 126 cos in last three financial years: Anurag Thakur

During 2016-17, the fair trade regulator levied a total fine of Rs 208.39 crore on 18 companies in 4 cases, while a fine totalling Rs 295.35 crore was imposed on 31 companies in 9 cases in 2017-18, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission imposed a total penalty of over Rs 840 crore on 126 companies in the last three financial years for indulging in anti-competitive practices, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018-19 imposed a total penalty of Rs 337.1 crore on 77 companies in 17 cases, he added.

He also informed the House that the government constituted Competition Law Review Committee on October 1, 2018 to review the Competition Act, 2002 which has submitted its report with recommendations to strengthen the framework of cartel related provisions.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 07:45 pm

