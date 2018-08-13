App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI gives nod to Adani Wilmar's acquisition of Ruchi Soya

"@CCI_India finds no Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition in proposed acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar Limited," the regulator said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Ruchi Soya
Answer: Ruchi Soya
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission has approved the acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar. Adani Wilmar had emerged as the highest bidder (H1) with an offer of about Rs 6,000 crore for Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings.

"@CCI_India finds no Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition in proposed acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar Limited," the regulator said in a tweet.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oil under the Fortune brand, and Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali were in the fray to acquire debt-ridden Ruchi Soya. Adani has emerged as the highest bidder (H1) with an offer of about Rs 6,000 crore, while Patanjali's bid is worth around Rs 5,700 crore.

Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

In December 2017, Ruchi Soya Industries entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and Shailendra Ajmera was appointed as the RP.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Adani Wilmar #Business #CCI #Companies #Ruchi Soya

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.