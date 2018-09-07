App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI dismisses complaint against Arthur Flury's Indian distributor

The complaint was made by Central Organization for Railway Electrification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CCI has dismissed allegations of unfair trade practices against PPS International, the authorised Indian distributor of Swiss electrical component maker Arthur Flury AG, with regard to supply of Short Neutral Section (SNS) Assembly.

The complaint was made by Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE).

According to a CCI order, SNS Assembly is used mainly by the railways to isolate different phases of power supply in adjoining over head equipment fed by adjacent substations, which are normally connected to different phases of supply.

It was alleged that PPS had abused its dominant position to increase the prices of SNS Assembly artificially.

related news

For the case, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) considered the "market for supply of SNS Assembly in India", as the relevant one.

Following an examination of the percentage increase in the prices of SNS Assembly from 2006 to 2018, the fair trade regulator said there "has not been" a continuous trend of price increase over a period of time which could show excessive prices being charged by PPS.

Also between 2013 and 2018, there was no increase in the prices and in year 2016, prices even decreased, the CCI said in its order dated August 27.

The price trend does not support the allegation of abuse of dominant position made by the complainant by artificially determining the sale price, it added.

Among others, it was also alleged that PPS entered into an agreement with Arthur Flury AG and thereby artificially jacked up the prices of SNS Assembly in violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act. Section 3 pertains to anti-competitive agreements.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Business #CCI #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.