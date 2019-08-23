App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI clears West Coast Paper Mills' majority stake buy in International Paper APPM

Both West Coast Paper Mills and International Paper APPM are in the business of manufacturing and selling of paper and paper board, the notice said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has approved acquisition of majority stake in International Paper APPM by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. According to a notice filed with the fair trade regulator, the combination involves "acquisition by West Coast Paper Mills of 51-60 per cent shares of APPM from IP Investments and IP Holdings".

It also includes "acquisition of up to 25 per cent of the shares of APPM from public shareholders of APPM pursuant to an open offer process", the notice added.

Both West Coast Paper Mills and International Paper APPM are in the business of manufacturing and selling of paper and paper board, the notice said.

Close

The CCI in a tweet on Friday said it "approves acquisition of shares in International Paper APPM Limited by West Coast Paper Mills Limited."

related news

Under the Competition Act, combinations (mergers and acquisitions) beyond a certain threshold require clearance from the regulator.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Competition Commission of India #West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.