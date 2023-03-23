 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI clears proposed investment by Qatar Investment Authority in BTS Investment 1 Pte

Mar 23, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved the proposed investment by Qatar Investment Authority in BTS Investment 1 Pte (BTS1), a Singapore-based pooled vehicle.

QIA is a sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, while BTS1 is an investment venture firm of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and ex-chairman of Star and Disney India Uday Shankar.

The proposed transaction relates to the proposed investment by Qatar Investment Authority in BTS1, which is raising capital from various investors for its investment in Viacom18, CCI said.

Last year in February, Murdoch and Shankar announced the formation of the firm, Bodhi Tree Systems (BTS) raising up to USD 1.5 billion from QIA.