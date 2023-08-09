CCI clears proposed acquisition of HDFC Credila Financial Services

Anti-trust regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared the proposed purchase of a 90 per cent equity stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services by a private equity consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

Kopvoorn, affiliated with the BPEA EQT group, along with three entities from the ChrysCapital group—Moss Investments, Infinity Partners, and Defati Investments Holding—are the buyers involved.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of approximately 90% of the equity shares and voting rights of HDFC Credila. This information was stated in an official release.

HDFC Credila Financial Services (HDFC Credila) is an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on offering retail education loans.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

In June, HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank and HDFC Credila announced that they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a majority stake in HDFC Credila to a private equity consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

