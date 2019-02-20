App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI clears Johnson Controls' power solutions biz acquisition by Brookfield, CDPQ

The deal, which was finalised in November 2018, involves selling of automotive battery-making business of Johnson Controls to Brookfield, CDPQ Fund and CDP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the USD 13.2-billion deal to acquire global power solutions business of Johnson Controls International by Brookfield and CDPQ.

The deal, which was finalised in November 2018, involves selling of automotive battery-making business of Johnson Controls to Brookfield, CDPQ Fund and CDP.

The CCI in a tweet said it "approves acquisition of the global power solutions business of Johnson Controls International by Brookfield and CDPQ".

CDPQ Fund and CDP are wholly owned subsidiaries of Canada-based CDPQ pension fund. Both entities do not have any direct presence in India, according to the notice seeking approval to the deal.

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with over USD 330 billion in assets under management, while CDPQ is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans, according to the competition watchdog.

Johnson Controls is engaged in selling and recycling low voltage energy storage products using lead-acid and lithium-ion technologies for use in passenger vehicles and trucks.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Brookfield #Business #CCI #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.