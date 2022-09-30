CCI clears Bank of Baroda's additional stake buy in IndiaFirst Life Insurance

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared Bank of Baroda's proposed acquisition of a 21 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

The transaction involves the Bank's acquisition of 21 per cent shareholding of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IFLIC) from Union Bank of India.

According to an update on the CCI website, the deal has been approved.

Post the transaction, the shareholding pattern of IFLIC is such that 65 per cent will be held by the Bank of Baroda, 9 per cent will be held by Union Bank of India and 26 per cent is held by Carmel Point Investments Pvt Ltd, owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC.