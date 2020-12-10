CCI begins investigation: ACC says it is in compliance with competition laws

live bse live

ACC and Ambuja Cements have said that they are in compliance with existing competition laws, as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) begins an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour by cement companies.

"ACC is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities. ACC has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct," the company said in a statement to the BSE.

"Ambuja Cements is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities. Ambuja Cements Limited has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics," said in a separate filing.

Moneycontrol had on December 9 reported that the CCI had conducted searches at offices of at least four cement companies.

The CCI also conducted raids at offices of UltraTech Cement and two subsidiaries of Swiss-based cement maker LafargeHolcim on December 9, according to a Reuters report.