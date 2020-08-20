172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|cci-approves-proposed-acquisition-of-cs-electric-by-siemens-5735521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, a release by CCI said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fair trade regulator CCI on August 20 said it has given nod to the proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens. As per a statement issued by Siemens in January, it had inked an agreement to acquire 99 per cent equity in New Delhi-based C&S Electric for around Rs 2,100 crore.

Giving nod to the deal, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet that it "approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens."

As per the agreement signed between the two firms, Siemens will acquire Indian operations of C&S Electric's low-voltage switchgear components and panels, low and medium-voltage power busbars as well as protection and metering devices businesses.

Close

C&S Electric's other businesses, such as medium-voltage switchgear and package sub-station, lighting, diesel generating sets, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), and the Etacom busbars business will be retained by the owners.

related news

Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, a release by CCI said.

It also supplies smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for smart cities.

C&S manufactures a range of electrical switchgear, power protection and electrical distribution product, the release said. Among others, C&S is also engaged in the design and execution of grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants, it added.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #C&S Electric #Competition Commission of India #Siemens

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.