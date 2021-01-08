CCI approves Manipal Health Enterprises' 100% acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospital. (PC-Facebook)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on January 8 approved acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals by Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited (MHEPL).

"The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of the Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited by Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited," the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement.

MHEPL, which is a part of Manipal Educational and Medical Group, operates a network of hospitals, providing multi-specialty care. Apart from Malaysia, MHEPL is not engaged in any business activity outside India.

Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited (CAHPL) is a private healthcare company which provides affordable and accessible health care. It began its operations in India in 2005. CAHPL operates a chain of eleven multi-specialty hospitals, one teleradiology business and is not engaged in any business activities outside India.

Apart from this, CAHPL is part of an international healthcare group International Columbia US LLC, which operates a chain of modern hospitals across India, China and Africa.