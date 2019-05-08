CCI approves General Atlantic's 6.5% stake buy in PNB Housing Finance

The Competition Commission on May 8 said it has approved acquisition of 6.5 per cent stake by General Atlantic Group in PNB Housing Finance in a Rs 925 crore deal.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) in March had said that it will sell 6.5 per cent of its stake in PNB Housing Finance to global private equity firm General Atlantic Group. PNB had entered into agreement for sale of 1,08,91,733 equity shares held in PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) to General Atlantic Group at Rs 850 per share for Rs 925.80 crore, it added.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a tweet May 8 said it "approves acquisition of 6.5 per cent of the equity share capital of PNB Housing Finance Ltd by General Atlantic Singapore HF Pte Ltd".

According to the shareholding pattern as of March quarter, PNB held 32.79 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance.

General Atlantic Group is a growth equity fund with interest in consumer, financial services, healthcare and technology.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require clearance from the fair trade regulator.