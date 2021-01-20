MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CCI approves Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Flipkart and Aditya Birla Fashion had announced the agreement in October last year.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
According to the BSE filing by Flipkart, the company would be acquiring shares equivalent to 7.8 percent in the company at a price of Rs 205 each.

According to the BSE filing by Flipkart, the company would be acquiring shares equivalent to 7.8 percent in the company at a price of Rs 205 each.


The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on January 20 approved a Rs 1,500 crore deal between Aditya Birla Fashion and Flipkart, which allows the latter to acquire a minority stake of 7.8 percent in the Birla Group-linked entity.

"Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8% minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd by Flipkart Investments Pvt Ltd," the CCI, which is India’s nodal anti-trust regulator, said in a social media update.

Flipkart and Aditya Birla Fashion had announced the agreement in October last year. According to the BSE filing by Flipkart, the company would be acquiring shares equivalent to 7.8 percent in the company at a price of Rs 205 each.

On completion of this transaction, Aditya Birla Fashion would have successfully executed a capital raise of Rs 2,500 crore since April 1, 2020, despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions since the onset of COVID 19, the company had said.

"This partnership is an emphatic endorsement of the growth potential of India. It also reflects our strong conviction in the future of the apparel industry in India, which is poised to touch $100 billion in the next 5 years," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, had said.

Close

Related stories

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had claimed that the deal would benefit the end-consumers, apart from both the entities."Through this partnership with ABFRL, we will work towards making available a wide range of products for fashion-conscious consumers across different retail formats across the country," he had said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aditya Birla Fashion #Business #Competition Commission of India (CCI) #Flipkart #Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion Deal #India #Kumar Mangalam Birla
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.