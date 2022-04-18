English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CCI approves deal to acquire minority stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals

    Under the transaction, the minority stake would be purchased by Multiples Private Equity Fund III, SRF Transnational Holdings Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Dharmayug Investments Ltd, QRG Investments and Holdings Ltd, Nishant K Agarwal and Mallika Srinivasan, according to a notice filed with the watchdog.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Image: Reuters

    Image: Reuters


    The Competition Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of a minority stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and other investors.

    Under the transaction, the minority stake would be purchased by Multiples Private Equity Fund III, SRF Transnational Holdings Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Dharmayug Investments Ltd, QRG Investments and Holdings Ltd, Nishant K Agarwal and Mallika Srinivasan, according to a notice filed with the watchdog.

    BDR Pharmaceuticals is mainly into four therapeutic segments — oncology, critical care, gynaecology, and neurology.

    It is engaged in manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as formulations, and contract development and manufacturing services.

    In a tweet on Monday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the "acquisition of minority stake of BDR Pharmaceuticals International Private Limited by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and certain other investors”.

    Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the CCI.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt #Business #CCI #Competition Commission of India
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.