Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves BCP's 40% stake-buy in IndoStar Capital Finance

As per the combination notice filed with the CCI, the proposed acquisition of IndoStar's equity shares involve three steps.

PTI
 
 
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India on March 3 approved acquisition of up to 40 percent stake in IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd by BCP V Multiple Holdings on a fully diluted basis. The regulator's clearance is through the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions.

The CCI in a tweet said it "received a green channel combination notice pertaining to acquisition of up to 40 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited on a fully diluted basis by BCP V Multiple Holdings Pte. Ltd".

Close

It includes acquisition of equity shares of IndoStar pursuant to an open-offer to be made by BCP to the public shareholders, subscription of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares issued by IndoStar and secondary purchase of equity shares from IndoStar Capital.

related news

BCP belongs to the Brookfield group, which is a global alternative asset manager, while IndoStar is a non banking financial company.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Competition Commission of India #IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd #Market news

