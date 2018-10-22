App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves BCPE Max Dutch's acquisition of Gist Brocades, DSM Sinochem

According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), BCPE is a company registered in the Netherlands and is indirectly controlled by Bain Capital Europe Fund, while Dutch firm Gist, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fair trade regulator CCI Monday approved the acquisition of sole control of Gist Brocades International and Singapore-based DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals by BCPE Max Dutch Bidco.

According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), BCPE is a company registered in the Netherlands and is indirectly controlled by Bain Capital Europe Fund, while Dutch firm Gist, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Besides, DSM is primarily engaged in the business of providing management, corporate, administration, financial and other services to its group companies.

The CCI "approves acquisition of sole control of Gist-Brocades International BV and DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd by BCPE Max Dutch Bidco BV,” the regulator said in a tweet Monday.

In a notice pertaining to the summary of the combination, CCI had earlier said there is no horizontal or vertical relationship between the parties in India. The only product relevant for the combination is API Amoxicillin Trihydrate. Therefore, the relevant market may be considered as the upstream market for API Amoxicillin Trihydrate.

However, the precise definition of the market can be left open, the regulator had added.

Amoxicillin Trihydrate is a penicillin antibiotic.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #BCPE Max Dutch #Business #CCI #Companies #DSm Sinochem #Gist brocades

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.