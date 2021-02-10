MARKET NEWS

CCI approves Bank of India's acquisition of 49% stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers, BOI AXA Trustee Services

Prior to the transaction, Bank of India held 51 percent equity shares each in BAIM and BATS. The approval of the acquisition turns both the entities into wholly owned subsidiaries of the state-run lender.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on February 10 approved Bank of India's (BoI's) acquisition of 49 percent stake each in BOI AXA Investment Managers (BAIM) and BOI AXA Trustee Services (BATS).

Following the approval of this transaction, both BAIM and BATS have become wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of India.

The state-run lender, in a regulatory filing in December 2020, said the bank had entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with AXA Investment Managers Asia Holdings Pvt Ltd (AXA IM) to purchase its entire 49 percent stake in BAIM.

Besides, the bank had also entered into an SPA to purchase the entire 49 percent equity shares in BATS, the regulatory filing added.

Prior to the transaction, BoI held 51 percent equity shares each in BAIM and BATS.

BAIM had a total turnover of Rs 25.45 crore in the last fiscal year. While, BATS had a total turnover of Rs 0.12 crore.

BoI, while announcing the proposed acquisition, had said the strategic acquisition of 49 percent stake of AXA IM in BAIM and BATS shall enable it to have complete control of BAIM and BATS and grow the asset management business by leveraging on the BOI brand and distribution strength.

--With PTI inputs
TAGS: #Bank Of India #BOI AXA Investment Managers #BOI AXA Trustee Services #Business #Competition Commission of India (CCI) #India #stocks
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:25 pm

