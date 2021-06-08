United Breweries-Heineken: Transaction does not give rise to competition concerns, CCI says

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June approved additional stake buy in United Breweries by Dutch brewer Heineken.

"It is submitted that the Proposed Transaction does not give riseto competition concerns regardless of the delineation of therelevant market for the purpose of this filing. In light of the above,it is submitted that the Hon'ble Commission need not reach a firmconclusion on the delineation of the relevant market for thepurpose of assessing the Proposed Transaction," the CCI said.