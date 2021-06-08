MARKET NEWS

United Breweries-Heineken: Transaction does not give rise to competition concerns, CCI says

"In light of the above, it is submitted that the Hon'ble Commission need not reach a firm conclusion on the delineation of the relevant market for the purpose of assessing the Proposed Transaction," the CCI said.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June approved additional stake buy in United Breweries by Dutch brewer Heineken.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said the proposed additional stake buy in United Breweries by Dutch brewer Heineken does not raise any competition concerns.

TAGS: #Heineken #United Breweries
first published: Jun 8, 2021 02:19 pm

