United Breweries-Heineken: Transaction does not give rise to competition concerns, CCI says
June 08, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June approved additional stake buy in United Breweries by Dutch brewer Heineken.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said the proposed additional stake buy in United Breweries by Dutch brewer Heineken does not raise any competition concerns.
"It is submitted that the Proposed Transaction does not give rise
to competition concerns regardless of the delineation of the
relevant market for the purpose of this filing. In light of the above,
it is submitted that the Hon'ble Commission need not reach a firm
conclusion on the delineation of the relevant market for thepurpose of assessing the Proposed Transaction," the CCI said.