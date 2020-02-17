CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

WABCO India Ltd in a regulatory filing in March 2019 said that WABCO Holdings Inc has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WABCO) by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As per a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ZF will acquire 100 per cent shares in WABCO via its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Verona Merger Sub Corp, a Delaware corporation, resulting in acquisition of sole control over WABCO.
WABCO India Ltd in a regulatory filing in March 2019 said that WABCO Holdings Inc has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Under the agreement, ZF will acquire all outstanding shares of WABCO for USD 136.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over USD 7 billion (about Rs 49,700 crore), it had said.
ZF is a global technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes products and systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial technology among others, CCI said in a press release.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.