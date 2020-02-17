App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

WABCO India Ltd in a regulatory filing in March 2019 said that WABCO Holdings Inc has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WABCO) by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As per a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ZF will acquire 100 per cent shares in WABCO via its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Verona Merger Sub Corp, a Delaware corporation, resulting in acquisition of sole control over WABCO.

WABCO India Ltd in a regulatory filing in March 2019 said that WABCO Holdings Inc has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Under the agreement, ZF will acquire all outstanding shares of WABCO for USD 136.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over USD 7 billion (about Rs 49,700 crore), it had said.

Close

ZF is a global technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes products and systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and industrial technology among others, CCI said in a press release.

related news

WABCO is a global supplier of primarily pneumatic braking control systems, technologies and services that improve safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. It also supplies fleet operators with fleet management solutions and diagnostic tools among other services, it added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Business #CCI #Companies #WABCO Holdings #ZF Friedrichshafen AG

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.