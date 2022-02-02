MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CCI approves acquisition of equity in Escorts by Kubota Corporation

    The transaction involves Kubota’s acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts by way of preferential allotment and a mandatory tender offer in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s norms, according to a statement.

    PTI
    February 02, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday approved the acquisition of certain additional equity in Escorts Ltd by Kubota Corporation.

    The transaction involves Kubota’s acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts by way of preferential allotment and a mandatory tender offer in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s norms, according to a statement.

    Kubota is an agriculture product manufacturer and offers various machinery.

    It also offers engineering, procurement and construction to maintenance, among others.

    Escorts is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of agri-machinery, construction equipment and railway equipment in India.

    Close

    "The Commission approves acquisition of certain additional equity shares of Escorts Limited by Kubota Corporation by way of preferential allotment,” said the regulator in a tweet.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #CCI #Escorts #Kubota Corporation
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 07:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.