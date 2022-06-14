CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the competition regulator said on Twitter.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons with a shareholding of 83.67 percent. AirAsia Investment Ltd, part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group, holds the rest of the stake in AirAsia India.

Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India to acquire AirAsia India in April.

Tata Sons also runs the carrier Vistara in partnership with Singapore Airlines.