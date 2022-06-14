 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons with a shareholding of 83.67 percent. AirAsia Investment Ltd, part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group, holds the rest of the stake in AirAsia India.

Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the competition regulator said on Twitter.

Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India to acquire AirAsia India in April.

Tata Sons also runs the carrier Vistara in partnership with Singapore Airlines.

