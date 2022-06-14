English
    CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

    AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons with a shareholding of 83.67 percent. AirAsia Investment Ltd, part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group, holds the rest of the stake in AirAsia India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

    Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the competition regulator said on Twitter.

    Air India had sent a proposal to Competition Commission of India to acquire AirAsia India in April.

    Tata Sons also runs the carrier Vistara in partnership with Singapore Airlines.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 04:56 pm
