CCD board meets, to come out with action plan for company's future

The board of directors of the beleaguered Cafe Coffee Day met on July 31 hours after the body of its founder and chairman, VG Siddhartha, was retrieved from Nethravati river in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

R Ram Mohan, the chief financial officer (CFO) and Chairman, SICAL, the logistics firm and a subsidiary of CCD, told media persons, “The board meeting happened, all statutory formalities are getting completed."

"We are working to continue with the company, and will come out with action plan,” he added.

On the doubts about the veracity of the suicide letter written by Siddhartha to the board and employees of CCD, Mohan said, "Everyone is grief stricken, we will not able to talk anything on letter till the body is buried."

There is no board meeting on August 1.