Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCD board meets, to come out with action plan for company's future

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
File image of VG Siddhartha
File image of VG Siddhartha

The board of directors of the beleaguered Cafe Coffee Day met on July 31 hours after the body of its founder and chairman, VG Siddhartha, was retrieved from Nethravati river in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

R Ram Mohan, the chief financial officer (CFO) and Chairman, SICAL, the logistics firm and a subsidiary of CCD, told media persons, “The board meeting happened, all statutory formalities are getting completed."

"We are working to continue with the company, and will come out with action plan,” he added.

On the doubts about the veracity of the suicide letter written by Siddhartha  to the board and employees of CCD, Mohan said, "Everyone is grief stricken, we will  not able to talk anything on letter till the body is buried."

There is no board meeting on August 1.

In his letter, Siddhartha had apologised to the company and its employees for letting them people, saying he had failed as an entrepreneur. He had also mentioned that he was under pressure from private equity investors and was being harassed by income tax authorities.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Cafe Coffee Day #CCD #CCD Board #VG Siddhartha

