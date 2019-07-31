CCD board meets, to come out with action plan for company's future

The board of directors of the beleaguered Cafe Coffee Day met on July 31 hours after the body of its founder and chairman, VG Siddhartha, was retrieved from Nethravati river in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
R Ram Mohan, the chief financial officer (CFO) and Chairman, SICAL, the logistics firm and a subsidiary of CCD, told media persons, “The board meeting happened, all statutory formalities are getting completed."
"We are working to continue with the company, and will come out with action plan,” he added.
On the doubts about the veracity of the suicide letter written by Siddhartha to the board and employees of CCD, Mohan said, "Everyone is grief stricken, we will not able to talk anything on letter till the body is buried."
related news
-
VG Siddhartha had personal debt of more than Rs 1,000 crore: Report
-
VG Siddhartha highlights: Many bid farewell to CCD founder as last rites undertaken in Chikamagaluru
-
Editor's pick: VG Siddhartha’s death brings changes in CCD; Invesco to buy 11% more in Zee; the Fed to cut interest rate due to global uncertainty
There is no board meeting on August 1.In his letter, Siddhartha had apologised to the company and its employees for letting them people, saying he had failed as an entrepreneur. He had also mentioned that he was under pressure from private equity investors and was being harassed by income tax authorities.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.