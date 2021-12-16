MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CBSE postpones second leg of teachers’ test after TCS glitch

The revised dates for candidates affected by the rescheduling of CTET shifts of December 16 and 17 will be issued shortly, TCS iON, the private agency tasked to conduct the computer-based examinations in various cities, has said.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
CTET exams from December 20 onwards would be held as per schedule, CBSE clarified (Representative image/Source: Reuters)

CTET exams from December 20 onwards would be held as per schedule, CBSE clarified (Representative image/Source: Reuters)


The second shift of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), scheduled to be held online on December 16, along with both shifts of the exam slated for December 17, has been postponed in view of a technical glitch, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

TCS iON, a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) focused on providing services pertaining to the education sector, was tasked to conduct the computer-based examination for teachers' appointment in various cities. The exam was scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13.

"On day one of the examination, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift examination," the TCS subsidiary said in a statement.

"Towards this, we are rescheduling the candidates of CTET Shift 2 of 16th Dec and both the shifts on 17th December 2021 to a later date," it added.

TCS iON further said it is working to "quickly address these issues".

Both, the CBSE and TCS iON, confirmed that the exams for all shifts from December 20 onwards will be held as per the original schedule.

The revised dates for candidates affected by the rescheduling of CTET shifts of December 16 and 17 will be issued shortly, they said. "Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted," CBSE noted.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBSE #CTET #TCS #TCS iON
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:59 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.