CBSE postpones second leg of teachers’ test after TCS glitch

CTET exams from December 20 onwards would be held as per schedule, CBSE clarified (Representative image/Source: Reuters)

The second shift of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), scheduled to be held online on December 16, along with both shifts of the exam slated for December 17, has been postponed in view of a technical glitch, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

TCS iON, a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) focused on providing services pertaining to the education sector, was tasked to conduct the computer-based examination for teachers' appointment in various cities. The exam was scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13.

"On day one of the examination, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift examination," the TCS subsidiary said in a statement.

"Towards this, we are rescheduling the candidates of CTET Shift 2 of 16th Dec and both the shifts on 17th December 2021 to a later date," it added.

TCS iON further said it is working to "quickly address these issues".

Both, the CBSE and TCS iON, confirmed that the exams for all shifts from December 20 onwards will be held as per the original schedule.

The revised dates for candidates affected by the rescheduling of CTET shifts of December 16 and 17 will be issued shortly, they said. "Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted," CBSE noted.