CBSE, NPCI to launch financial literacy curriculum for Class VI students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to introduce a financial literacy curriculum for students of Class VI.

The Financial Literacy Textbook is launched as a part of a new elective ‘financial literacy’ subject that will enable students to have an understanding of basic financial concepts at a preliminary stage of their education.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 called for inclusion of multidisciplinary education in schools itself.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the workbook would help children studying at the upper primary level to understand financial topics including knowledge of the economy and digital payments in a simplified manner.

The content of the financial literacy textbook is developed by NPCI and edited by CBSE. The book can be accessed on CBSE website. A statement said that work was in progress to develop course content for students of Class VII and VIII.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

The textbook covers crucial topics with regards to financial awareness: starting from teamwork and basic financial concepts to banking, security, and modes of digital payments such as UPI, cards and wallets among others.

Complete with activities, illustrations, and practice exercises, the textbook can be accessed online on the CBSE website.

CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja said, "As the new education policy emphasizes the need of nurturing a digital mindset among the students this book is the first step towards addressing the same. It focuses on the overall digital payment system which is new; this small module on financial literacy is going to educate our students on finance from an early age. This book is interdisciplinary in nature and also stresses the growth of money."

From core concepts like currency, banking, savings, and investments to advanced concepts like IMPS, UPI, USSD, NACH, PoS, mPoS, QR Codes, and ATMs, this book covers all financial topics.

NPCI COO Praveena Rai said that, as the nation develops into a smart economy, insight into these crucial topics in the early days of students’ formal education would help them expand their horizons.