CBRE real estate report: 12,000 hotel rooms to be added in 2023, investments to top $2.3 bn in next 2-5 years

Demand over the next few years is likely to be more equilateral and broad-based rather than being centred across only select cities/markets, the report said.

Investments into Indian hospitality are set to exceed $2.3 billion over the next 2-5 years on the account of a strong Covid vaccination programme, reopening of borders and sustained economic growth, a report by real estate consultant CBRE said.

About 12,000 rooms are likely to be added in 2023, and the number of rooms is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.3 percent by 2025, the report titled ‘Indian Hospitality Sector: On a Comeback Trail’ said. More than $400 million in investment is expected during 2020-2023, the report said.

On future outlook, it said a recovery in demand will remain ahead of supply addition, which will augur well for the key metrics of the hotel sector’s performance.

“Several PE funds have also invested in domestic and international hospitality operators looking to expand their footprint in the country. The sector has also benefited from the government’s continued focus on reforms, as a result, the government expects the country’s tourism and hospitality sector to earn $50.9 billion as visitor exports by 2028," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said.

Increasing investor interest has been one of the significant drivers of growth for the Indian hospitality space in the past couple of years, the consultancy firm said.

KPIs strong

"All industry key performance indicators such as occupancy rate; average daily rate (ADR) or the average rental revenue per occupied room at a given time; and revenue per available room (RevPAR) are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year," the report added.

RevPAR witnessed 94-percent growth in India in 2022 as compared to 2021. The occupancy rate in India last year was 60.5 percent, ADR was $73.66 while RevPAR was $45.09, it said.

The report said that technology, franchising business model and sustainable concepts like ESG continue to be the driver for the hospitality sector in India.