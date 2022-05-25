CBRE appointed as advisor for developing multi-modal logistics parks in five cities

Property consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd on May 25 said it has been appointed as an advisor for the development of multi-modal logistics parks in Mumbai, Chennai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

These projects are a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana programme launched for the development of world-class infrastructure dedicated to smooth and seamless freight transport across multiple modes of transport.

As part of the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity and the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, the government plans to develop 35 MMLPs to strengthen logistics and build transportation hubs in the country for seamless connectivity via multiple modes of transport, CBRE said in a statement.

The 35 MMLP projects are likely to create over 2 lakh job opportunities in the coming years and reduce logistics costs by a notable margin. Currently, more than 70% of the national cargo moves through roads and national highways causing pollution and stress on the roads.

These MMPLs will help in bringing the logistics costs down from the present 13-14% of India's GDP to 8-10%, a benchmark achieved by developed economies such as Japan and the EU, it said.

“We are honoured to be chosen as advisors for such a prestigious initiative. The GOI’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of multi-modal infrastructure connectivity in the country underpins its larger vision toward a strengthened and vibrant economic and business ecosystem.

"This project will boost the national economy by easing and encouraging seamless exports. Our global understanding and niche expertise in this segment will help in providing necessary support and counsel on projects of such scale and magnitude,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

CBRE is consulting implementation agencies National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for the development of MMLPs in Mumbai, Chennai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. CBRE is also assessing pre-feasibility for the development of MMLPs across multiple other locations.





