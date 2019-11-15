App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBIC refutes reports of authorities seeking 18% GST levy on CEO, CXO salaries: Report

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the CBIC stated that salaries of CEOs and employees are not subject to GST, and no such demand has been made by the authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on November 15, issued a clarification that media reports of authorities looking to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the salaries of CEOs and employees are incorrect.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the CBIC stated that salaries of CEOs and employees are not subject to GST, and no such demand has been made by the authorities.

On November 14, media reports stated that the government is working on a proposal to levy an 18 percent GST on the salaries of CEOs and CXOs of companies. They also noted that top companies and banks are already being questioned by the tax department with respect to cross-charging.

Close
The reports noted that the government was trying to ascertain whether or not some companies have been passing on their common costs (for functions carried out at a company's head office like HR, IT, audit and legal services), which also includes salaries of CEOs, to their branch offices. Such services come under the purview of the GST framework.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Business #GST #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.