    CBI searches offices of Jet Airways, founder Naresh Goyal in connection with Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

    The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
    Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways (Image: Reuters)

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 5 searched seven locations including offices of Jet Airways, its founder Naresh Goyal in connection with alleged Rs 538-crore bank fraud case, officials told news agency PTI.

    The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.  The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, the officials added.

    Jet Airways shuttered operations back in April 2019. After flying for more than 25 years, the once-storied Jet Airways went into an insolvency resolution process and the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) emerged as the winning bidder. However, the ownership transfer process has been facing headwinds for long.

    The airline's air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation safety regulator DGCA in May 2022, following which it announced its plans to recommence operations in September 2022, but the relaunch was delayed.

    (With agency inputs)

    first published: May 5, 2023 05:08 pm