English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CBI searches 8 locations in J-K, Mumbai in J&K Bank building purchase irregularities case

    Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    Jammu & Kashmir

    Jammu & Kashmir

    The CBI on Tuesday searched eight locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, including premises of then J&K Bank chairman Haseeb Drabu, in connection with alleged irregularities in purchase of a building by the bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010, officials said.

    The Akruti Gold Building was purchased for around Rs 180 crore, they said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on November 11 last year on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the officials said.

    The premises of the then directors of the bank M I Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala, and Executive Director AK Mehta were also searched during the operation, they said.

    "The CBI is today conducting searches at eight locations including at Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai at the premises of then members of the Estate Committee of the Board of Directors, including then Chairman of J&K Bank, then directors, then executive director,” CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

    Close
    Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches, he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #CBI #India #JK Bank
    first published: May 10, 2022 06:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.