CBI registers FIR against Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot.

A case has also been registered against ONGC Videsh, Oil India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Resources Limited, Petroleum Ministry officials, and a consortium of banks including SBI, IDBI, ICICI Bank, on allegations of fraud.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that unknown officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ONGC Videsh, Oil India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Resources Limited (a subsidiary of BPCL) and a consortium of banks (including the State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank) led by SBI Cap, colluded with directors and promoters of Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1 Limited (VMRL), a subsidiary of Videocon Hydrocarbon Holdings Limited (VHHL).

A standby letter of credit (SLBC) facility of $2773.60 million was sanctioned to VHHL in April 2012 by a consortium of banks led by SBI. This, as per the enquiry, was given for the purpose of appraisal and development of their overseas oil and gas asset in Mozambique.

VHHL, a company registered in the Cayman Islands dealing in oil and gas business, operates as a holding company of the Videocon Group. The enquiry also brought to light that Venugopal Dhoot is the Chairman and Managing Director of VHHL.