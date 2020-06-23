App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI registers FIR against Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot

A case has also been registered against ONGC Videsh, Oil India Ltd, Petroleum Ministry officials, and a consortium of banks including SBI, IDBI, ICICI Bank, on allegations of fraud.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot.

A case has also been registered against ONGC Videsh, Oil India Ltd,  Bharat Petroleum Resources Limited, Petroleum Ministry officials, and a consortium of banks including SBI, IDBI, ICICI Bank, on allegations of fraud.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that unknown officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ONGC Videsh, Oil India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Resources Limited (a subsidiary of BPCL) and a consortium of banks (including the State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI Bank and ICICI Bank) led by SBI Cap, colluded with directors and promoters of Videocon Mozambique Rovuma 1 Limited (VMRL), a subsidiary of Videocon Hydrocarbon Holdings Limited (VHHL).

Close

A standby letter of credit (SLBC) facility of $2773.60 million was sanctioned to VHHL in April 2012 by a consortium of banks led by SBI. This, as per the enquiry, was given for the purpose of appraisal and development of their overseas oil and gas asset in Mozambique.

related news

VHHL, a company registered in the Cayman Islands dealing in oil and gas business, operates as a holding company of the Videocon Group. The enquiry also brought to light that Venugopal Dhoot is the Chairman and Managing Director of VHHL.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.