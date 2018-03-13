App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI has filed chargesheet in a case involving irregularities in STC

From April 2014 onwards, in matters relating to nine cases, certain "irregularities" have come to notice due to which State Trading Corporation (STC) had suffered financial losses, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CBI has filed chargesheet in one case involving irregularities at STC and is continuing investigations in two more cases involving officials of the state-owned firm, the government said today.

From April 2014 onwards, in matters relating to nine cases, certain "irregularities" have come to notice due to which State Trading Corporation (STC) had suffered financial losses, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

During April-December 2017-18, the corporation's profit after tax stood at just Rs 39 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 166 crore in 2016-17 financial year.

"Three cases were referred by STC to CBI and one more case was taken up directly by CBI. CBI has filed chargesheet in one case, investigation is in progress in two cases and one case was not taken up by CBI for investigation," he said.

The minister said that FIR has been lodged in two cases with local police and police has filed a chargesheet in one case.

"In addition, STC has initiated disciplinary proceedings in eight cases," he added.

Further Chaudhary said that STC has been directed to make all efforts to expedite recovery of outstanding dues and the board of directors has been asked to regularly monitor/review the progress of recovery.

"STC has reviewed, streamlined and strengthened its internal systems, procedures and guidelines," he added.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #markets

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC