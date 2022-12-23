CBI files FIR against Corporate Power for Rs 4,000-crore bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against Corporate Power Limited and its directors in an alleged Rs 4,000-crore bank fraud, CNBC TV-18 said on December 23.

The case has been registered against the Kolkata-based company based on a complaint by a consortium of 20 banks led by the Union Bank of India, the report cited sources as saying.

A case has also been registered against unknown public servants and unknown private persons.

The agency also searched 16 locations in Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, and Vishakhapatnam on December 22, the report said.

According to the CBI, the company submitted manipulated project cost statements from 2009 to 2013, diverted bank funds, trade receivables, and transactions to related parties, and funds were diverted to dummy accounts.

Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal, Abhijeet Jayaswal, Rajiv Kumar, Bishal Jaiswal, Munna Kumar Jaiswal, among others are named in the FIR as the accused.

The CBI said an investigation is underway after incriminating evidence was discovered during raids.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE