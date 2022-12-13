 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

CBI files charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in ratings manipulation case

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

The alleged manipulation in TV ratings took place at the level of Lulla when he was heading the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), according to the agency charge sheet filed at a special CBI court in Lucknow. Lulla has denied the charges.

TRP or Television Rating Points of a channel or programme are used to measure popularity by advertising agencies which impact pricing. (Representative Image)

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla for allegedly manipulating viewership ratings of channels from "his ends" during his tenure in the ratings agency, officials said Tuesday.

During the probe that was started on a complaint from a Lucknow-based advertiser, the CBI did not find any evidence of alleged manipulation being done at the customer level by channels, they said.

The alleged manipulation in TV ratings took place at the level of Lulla when he was heading the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), according to the agency charge sheet filed at a special CBI court in Lucknow.

Lulla has denied the charges.

Sources refused to share details of the charge sheet as the special court is yet to take cognizance of it.

The agency has pressed charges under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and others, they said.