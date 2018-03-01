App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI case against Simbhaoli Sugars first registered in 2015: OBC

"First complaint to CBI was filed on September 3, 2015 and amended complaint was filed on November 17, 2017. The case has now been registered as per procedures," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce today said Simbhaoli Sugars is an old NPA account of the bank and the first case was registered with CBI in September 2015.

"First complaint to CBI was filed on September 3, 2015 and amended complaint was filed on November 17, 2017. The case has now been registered as per procedures," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said Simbhaoli Sugars is an old NPA account which was reported to RBI and CBI as per extant procedures. The total exposure in this account has been adequately provided and there will be no impact on the profitability of the bank, it said.

CBI has registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars, its chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, deputy MD Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore.

related news

Simbhaoli Sugars is one of the largest sugar mills in the country.

Company's CEO G S C Rao, CFO Sanjay Tapriya, Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann and five non-executive directors have also been booked by the agency.

Gurpal Singh is son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

CBI yesterday carried out searches at eight premises including residences of the directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. The probe focuses on two loans - Rs 97.85 crore, which was declared fraud in 2015 and another corporate loan of Rs 110 crore, which was used to repay the previous one.

The second loan was declared NPA on November 29, 2016, nearly 20 days after demonetisation was announced, as per the CBI FIR. OBC stock was trading at Rs 95.05, down 10.15 per cent on BSE. Shares of Simbhaoli Sugars plunged 15.13 per cent to Rs 14.30 apiece.

tags #Business #Companies #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Simbhaoli Sugars

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC