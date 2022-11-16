 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI books Rotomac Global in Rs 750 crore bank fraud case

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

The company, which was in the business of writing instruments, has a total outstanding of Rs 2,919 crore against a consortium of seven banks led by Bank of India in which Indian Overseas Bank has an exposure of 23 per cent.

The CBI has booked Kanpur-based Rotomac Global and its directors for alleged fraud of Rs 750.54 crore linked to Indian Overseas Bank, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has booked the company and its Directors - Sadhna Kothari and Rahul Kothari - under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy (120-B) and cheating (420), besides various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The company is already facing multiple investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on the basis of complaints from consortium members.

In its complaint to the CBI, now a part of the FIR, the Indian Overseas Bank alleged that the company was sanctioned a non-fund-based limit of Rs 500 crore on June 28, 2012.

The account was declared a non-performing asset on June 30, 2016, with an outstanding of Rs 750.54 crore after default on payments.