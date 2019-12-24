CBI books former Maruti chief Jagdish Khattar for defrauding PNB

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former MD of Maruti Suzuki Jagdish Khattar for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 110 crore.

The agency booked a case against Khattar, his company Carnation (which Khattar started after leaving Maruti in 2007) and other unknown persons under criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misconduct, ANI reported.

An IAS officer who rose to climb the rungs to become the MD of Maruti Udyog in 1999, when it was a government enterprise.

Suzuki retained him as MD after Maruti's privatisation in 2002, and helped the company stave off stiff competition from foreign auto companies that were setting up base in India.

Khattar retired from Maruti at age 65. After this, he started Carnation, a multi-brand car sales and service network.

Carnation was backed by marquee private equity investors such as Premji Invest but its business model, which underwent several changes, failed.

In 2017, the company was put under bankruptcy proceedings by PNB. In 2018, the brand along with some of its assets was acquired by Mahindra First Choice.