Mar 01, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI books ex-CMD of United Bank of India Archana Bhargava in DA case

In its FIR, the agency has pegged the alleged illegal assets at Rs 3.63 crore, 133.23 percent over and above her known sources of income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has booked former Chairman and Managing Director of United Bank of India Archana Bhargava for amassing assets worth over Rs 3.6 crore allegedly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The agency has alleged that during her tenure at various banks in senior positions between 2004 and 2014, Bhargava amassed assets worth Rs 4.89 crore and incurred an additional expenditure of Rs 1.47 crore against the income of Rs 2.73 crore.

In its FIR, the agency has pegged the alleged illegal assets at Rs 3.63 crore, 133.23 percent over and above her known sources of income. Bhargava became a Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank in 2004 and General Manager in 2008.

She worked as Executive Director at Canara Bank from April 1, 20011 to April 22, 2013. She joined United Bank of India on April 23, 2013, as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, a position she held till February 20, 2014.

The root of the present case lies in a previous corruption case registered against her in 2016 where the CBI had alleged that she obtained "certain amounts" for herself or for a private firm, owned by her husband and son, from the companies to which various credit facilities were extended by the banks where she had worked.

During the searches, the agency had recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore and Rs 10.50 lakh cash from the bank lockers in her name and those of her family members.

#Business #disproportionate assets #India

