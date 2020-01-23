CBI books Delhi-based food exporter for Rs 819 crore banking fraud

The CBI has booked a Delhi-based food exporter in an alleged fraud of Rs 819 crore and carried out searches on a complaint from SBI on behalf of a consortium of banks, officials said on January 23.

The agency has alleged that Radikal Foods Limited, which has its office at Saket, and its directors Siddharth Chaudhary and Anju Chaudhary, availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 732 crore and cheated the State Bank of India and other consortium of banks by way of forgery and using forged documents, they said.

The CBI has carried out searches at their premises, the officials said.

"An alleged loss of Rs 819.48 crore(approx) as on April 1, 2018, was caused to the banks," an official said.