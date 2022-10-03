CBI books Delhi-based company for connections with int'l online betting platform Dafabet

CBI

The CBI has booked Betrue Ecom Solutions Pvt Ltd and its directors for alleged involvement in online sports betting and gambling with the connivance of Philippines-based Dafasports, an online web platform, officials said Monday.

The central probe agency said the company’s accounts saw major transactions — withdrawal of Rs 23.33 crore and deposits of Rs 23.37 crore — from March 2, 2019, to May 31, 2019, during which the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament was also underway, they said.

The agency had conducted a preliminary enquiry against the company based in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh and its directors Yogesh Kumar and Rakesh Prasad Gupta, which revealed their alleged connections with Dafasports and Dafabet, they said.

The CBI enquiry showed the company was linked with dafabet.com and involved in online betting and gambling under the guise of online trading of footwear, as mentioned by the company in its documents submitted to the Registrar of Companies and the bank.

”However, they transacted a specific amount in account of www.dafabet.com but ultimately the payments were credited in the account of Betrue Ecom Solutions Private Limited, which indicates that the accused company is having link with dafabet,” the findings of the preliminary enquiry given in the FIR said.

The statement of depositors proved they were not connected to any company named Betrue Ecom Solution Private Limited. ”There were several transactions with the description as Dafabet, Dafa Sports, Dafabetupd, etc. and several UPI-based transactions. People from many states of India are using Dafabet website for online betting and gambling and as concerned to Betrue Ecom Solutions Private Limited, the maximum depositors/betters were from Andhra Pradesh,” it said.

The CBI has alleged that www.dafabet.com is an online sports betting and gambling site, operating from Makati in Philippines and Dafa Sports is a part of Dafabet, for online betting on sports. ”The website offers online betting and gambling and also accepts payments in Indian Rupees,” it said.