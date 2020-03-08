CBI begins probe into 'criminal conspiracy, cheating' by Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, family

​ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 8 registered a case against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor; Kapil Wadhawan, former chairman, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL); and Doit Urban Ventures (India) Limited, a company owned by Kapoor's daughters, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per CBI's charge sheet, during April-June 2018, Yes bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. Simultaneously, Wadhwan paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members under the garb of loans worth Rs 600 given by DHFL to Doit Urban Ventures (Rana Kapoor's daughter's family).

As per Rajendra Mirashie's statement to ED (President Project Finance of DHFL), the company had sanctioned and disbursed loan of Rs 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures India Private Limited in 2018 for repayment of an earlier loan of Rs 300 crore and rest for general corporate purpose. Against this, five properties were given as collateral by DUVPL, which DHFL had valued at Rs 735 crore, as per valuation based on future development potential and Wadhwan's instructions. However, the acquisition cost of the said properties was only Rs 39.66 crore.

In a statement to Enforcement Directorate on March 7, Radha Kapoor Khanna, daughter of Rana Kapoor, said that in addition to the aforementioned properties, she had also given personal guarantee to DHFL, which on primary basis of that guarantee was 33.33 percent shareholding in Morgan Credits Private Limited and value of unlisted businesses held under the company.

Morgan Credits Private Limited is a company owned by the three daughters of Rana Kapoor.

However, in 2019, she had sold all the shares of Morgan Credits Private Limited and the amount was used for repayment of debt borrowing for mutual funds. Subsequently, Morgan Credits Private Limited owns zero shareholdings in Yes Bank.

Further, the statement of Charted Accountant of RKW Developers was also recorded in the remand copy.

Sonpal Jain, CA of RKW Developers, stated that the loan of Rs 750 crore was disbursed in 2018 by Yes Bank to Belief Realtors Private Limited (RKW group company) for SRA redevelopment of Bandra reclamation project. Out of the said Rs 750 crore, Rs 118 crore was taken by Yes Bank as processing fees and GST, and balance amount of Rs 632 crore was transferred to Belief realtors private limited and from there immediately to Kyta Advisers through three other group companies of Dhiraj Realities."