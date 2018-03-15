CBI arrests Shivaji Panja, Kaustav Ray in RP Info Systems-Canara Bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Shivaji Panja and Kaustav Ray in an ongoing investigation of a bank fraud case in Kolkata.

The case relates to fraud committed by RP Info Systems Ltd based on a complaint by Canara Bank.

According to the FIR filed on February 26, Canara Bank’s Deputy General Manager DV Prasad Rao had filed a complaint with the CBI in Kolkata alleging that directors Shivaji Panja, Kaustav Kaustuv Ray, Vinay Bafna and Vice President (Finance) Debnath Pal of RP Info Systems had cheated the bank and nine other member banks of a consortium to the tune of Rs 515.15 crore.

The complainant also alleged that the bank fraud was committed through the loan accounts of the company in criminal conspiracy with unknown bank officials of the consortium’s 10 member banks by availing bank funds on the basis of false and fabricated statements of stock, receivables and debtors, and forged letters of drawing power.

The consortium is made up of Canara Bank, State Bank of India, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Patiala and Federal Bank.

Earlier this month, Panja was questioned after the CBI booked RP Info Systems and its officials for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks, and carried out searches at the homes of all the accused and the company's corporate office in Kolkata.

It is not the first time that the company has had a brush with the law as the CBI had booked it in 2015 for cheating IDBI Bank, once a leader of the consortium before relinquishing the position in 2013, to the tune of Rs 180 crore.