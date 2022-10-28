CBI arrests SEL Textiles' Neeraj Saluja in Rs 1531-crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, October 28, arrested the SEL Textiles Director Neeraj Saluja for alleged bank fraud of Rs 1,531 crore.

Back on August 6, 2020, the agency had registered a case against the private company based in Ludhiana, and others, including its directors, unknown public servants and private persons, for alleged bank fraud.

According to the CBI, the accused, including the private company and its directors, had cheated the consortium of 10 banks, led by the Central Bank of India, causing fraud of approximately Rs 1,530.99 crore.

The agency also alleged that huge amounts of bank loans were diverted by the accused to their related parties and subsequently adjustment entries were made. It was also alleged that the accused had shown procurement of machineries from non-reputed suppliers and thereby over-invoiced the bills.

"Huge amount of primary security against CC Limit i.e. Stock, Finished Goods, etc. were allegedly disposed of by the accused to misappropriate bank money as sale proceeds of goods sold were not deposited with the bank. The said private company based at Ludhiana (Punjab) and having its Units at Malout, Nawanshahr (Punjab), Nemrana (Rajasthan) & Hansi (Haryana) was into the business of manufacturing of Yarns, fabrics, etc," the CBI said.

Searches were earlier conducted on August 8, 2020, at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents. LoCs against the accused had been opened. During the investigation, the CBI examined several persons. The said director was found to be evasive in his replies during the investigation, the agency added.

Saluja will be produced tomorrow (October 29) before the competent court at Mohali (Punjab).