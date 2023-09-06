CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

During the searches, the agency recovered the alleged bribe amount from Singh who was taken into custody after initial questioning, they said.

The CBI has arrested an executive director and a chief general manager of GAIL along with three others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh in which favours were granted to a Vadodara-based company in the contract for two pipeline projects, officials said Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap after receiving information about the possible delivery of the bribe amount to Executive Director (Projects) of GAIL K B Singh, they said.

During the searches, the agency recovered the alleged bribe amount from Singh who was taken into custody after initial questioning, they said.

Besides Singh, the CBI also arrested Director of Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures Private Limited Surendra Kumar, Chief General Manager of GAIL Davinder Singh, and two other persons Harsh Yadav and Suryavesh, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition to the arrested individuals, the CBI has also named Advance Infrastructures Private Limited and Senior General Manager of MECON Limited Sunil Kumar as accused in the FIR.

"A case was registered... on the allegations that the Executive Director (Projects), GAIL in conspiracy with others was extending undue favour in connection with SAPL (Srikakulam Angul Pipeline) and VAPL (Vijaipur Auraiya Pipeline) Projects of GAIL," the spokesperson said.

The CBI alleged that Surendra Kumar had arranged the bribe of Rs 50 lakh, which was to be delivered to K B Singh, through two private persons.

On getting information about the illicit transaction, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed K B Singh.

"The bribe of Rs 50 lakh was recovered from ED (Projects). Searches were conducted at the premises of accused... at Delhi, Noida, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital evidences, etc.," the spokesperson said.